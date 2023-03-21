96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke Combs expecting baby no. 2 with wife Nicole

March 21, 2023 6:30AM CDT
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

Party of four now loading! Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are expecting their second child. 

The couple, who are already parents to 9-month-old son Tex, announced the baby news in a joint post on Instagram Monday night. Alongside a slideshow of photos of the family, with Tex wearing a shirt that read “big brother” on the back. 

“Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!” they captioned the post

The post was set to Luke’s song “Take Me With You,” which is scheduled to be released Friday, March 24. 

Nicole also shared the post to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “What a surprise.”

The country star, 33, and Nicole, tied the knot in August 2020 after getting engaged in 2018. They welcomed their first child last year on June 19, which was also Father’s Day.

