96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” is now RIAA-certified Platinum

July 19, 2023 12:45PM CDT
Share
ABC

Luke Combs‘ cover of Tracy Chapman‘s “Fast Car” has been certified Platinum by the RIAA.

This milestone arrives as “Fast Car” sits atop both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase Country charts this week.

“That song’s just been a huge part of my life for a really long time,” Luke says of “Fast Car.” “It’s one of the first songs I remember hearing. It’s probably my first favorite song that I ever had and spent tons of time listening to it with my dad in his pickup truck when I was a kid, probably 4 or 5 years old at that time.”

“Ever since I could play guitar, it was one of the first songs I wanted to learn,” he adds.

You can find “Fast Car” on Luke’s latest album, Gettin’ Old.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

If You Go DownKelsea Ballerini
6:38pm
If You Go DownKelsea Ballerini
6:38pm
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
6:35pm
Looking For YouChris Young
6:28pm
Dont BlinkKenny Chesney
6:24pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Kaitlyn Kohler takes a visit to the KLLL New Music Lounge to sing "Remember You"
2

Lee Brice wants your thoughts on his new song
3

Morgan Wallen's Son Gets Bandages Off
4

Morgan Wallen Hit by a Boot at His Concert Country
5

Critterfest 2023