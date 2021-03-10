      Weather Alert

Luke Combs, FGL part of Amazon Music's artist merchandise feature

Mar 10, 2021 @ 2:00pm

ABCLuke Combs and Florida Georgia Line are among the artists partaking in Amazon Music‘s new feature that integrates merchandise with its mobile app. 

Starting today, you’ll be able to access merchandise on an artist’s Amazon Music page alongside their songs, albums, livestreams and music videos, allowing you to shop while listening to music uninterrupted. 

The launch includes exclusive collections from several artists, including FGL. The duo’s collection features a “Countryside” T-shirt and hoodie, along with accessories like phone cases, throw pillows and tote bags. They also have merch related to their new album, Life Rolls On, reflecting their passion for the outdoors, fishing, and Brian Kelley‘s home state of Florida. 

Other artists participating are Keith Urban, Dolly Parton and Gwen Stefani. You can purchase items through the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop.

By Cillea Houghton 
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

