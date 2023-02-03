96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke Combs is ‘Gettin’ Old’ and gettin’ romantic with upcoming track

February 3, 2023 3:00PM CST
Luke Combs is a man of his word.

On Thursday, he tweeted, “Curious to know y’all’s thoughts on this… If I were to release another song before the album comes out, what would y’all want it to be?”

A short time later, he followed up with, “‘Love You Anyway’ out next Friday, Feb. 10,” which, of course, was among many of his fans’ requests. 

“If your touch shattered me like glass/ I’d be in pieces trying to make the breaking last/ If it took one look to turn my days to night/ At least I’d have the stars that sparkle in your eyes,” he sings during a minute-long clip of him in the studio.

“There’s just some things that leave a man no choice/ Like a compass needle needing its true north/ If I knew the day we met you’d be the reason this heart breaks/ Oh I’d love you anyway,” the romantic tune continues.

So far, we don’t know the complete track listing for Luke’s 18-song Gettin’ Old, which comes out March 24. 

