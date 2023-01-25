96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke Combs is headed to LA to play the Grammys

January 25, 2023 10:35AM CST
Luke Combs is set to take the stage in a couple weeks at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

He’s among the first round of performers just announced, along with Brandi CarlileMary J. BligeLizzoSam SmithBad BunnySteve Lacy and Kim Petras.

Luke could take home three trophies: Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Outrunnin’ Your Memory” with Miranda Lambert, Best Country Song for “Doin’ This” and Best Country Album for Growin’ Up.

Trevor Noah returns this year as host. You can watch the show live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday, February 5, starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

