Luke Combs Is Opening a Bar

Bar hoppers, get ready. Luke Combs has decided to open a bar in downtown Nashville. The announcement was made today that Combs will be opening a new multi-level entertainment complex at the site of the old Wildhorse Saloon. Once completed, the new bar will be the largest entertainment venue on the strip, with a capacity of up to 3,200! A name for the new bar hasn’t been revealed, but you can plan on catching plenty of live music once it opens next year.