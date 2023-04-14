96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke Combs Is Opening a Bar

April 14, 2023 9:19AM CDT
Getty Images

Bar hoppers, get ready. Luke Combs has decided to open a bar in downtown Nashville.   The announcement was made today that Combs will be opening a new multi-level entertainment complex at the site of the old Wildhorse Saloon.   Once completed, the new bar will be the largest entertainment venue on the strip, with a capacity of up to 3,200!  A name for the new bar hasn’t been revealed, but you can plan on catching plenty of live music once it opens next year.

 

