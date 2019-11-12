Luke Combs is ready to hit the CMA red carpet — and leave the baseball cap at home

ABC Audio
Luke Combs has two nominations going into Wednesday night’s CMA Awards, but when you see him on the red carpet, you may not recognize him, because he won’t be wearing his signature baseball cap.
“I love wearing a hat, but I love wearing a suit and I just feel like hats and suits — baseball hats specifically — I feel like they don’t go with suits,” Luke told ABC Audio on Tuesday. “As much as I want to wear one because I don’t have the best hair, and I’m very bald.”
“So they got the spray,” he said, referring to his glam squad. “You know, they do the spray, and so, I don’t look bald, which is cool,” he admitted. “But, yeah, I’m going suit again. No hat.”
Aside from his fashion choices, Luke said it’s hard to choose which category he’d prefer to win on Wednesday night: His smash hit “Beautiful Crazy” is up for Song of the Year, and he’s up for Male Vocalist of the Year.
“I wrote that song about my fiancée,” he said of “Beautiful Crazy.” “And yeah, that would be really special, man. That’s one that I would definitely love to win. That was always a dream of mine, was to get nominated for Song of the Year.”
But at the same time, Luke said winning Male Vocalist would “mean a lot.”
“I mean, there’s a big, big line of my heroes that have won that award and I still can’t believe I’m even nominated for that,” he noted. “So, you know, I don’t expect to win, but I’m excited to be at the dance for that one for sure.”
Tune in to the 53rd annual CMA Awards Wednesday night on ABC to see if Luke wins both awards.
