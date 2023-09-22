Luke Combs joins Shenandoah for “Two Dozen Roses”

Shenandoah has released a duet version of their iconic hit “Two Dozen Roses” with global country superstar Luke Combs.

An RIAA-certified Gold track, “Two Dozen Roses” was released in 1989 and became Shenandoah’s third career #1 single.

Of the fresh rendition with Luke, Shenandoah frontman Marty Raybon tells Billboard, “It appears ‘Two Dozen Roses’ is as big as it ever was and having Luke’s vocal on there just proves the timelessness of what folks have felt about this song for years.”

“Two Dozen Roses” is out now wherever you listen to music.

The track arrives after Luke notched his latest chart-toppers with “Love You Anyway” and “Fast Car.” Most recently, Luke earned a 2023 CMA International Artist Achievement Award nomination alongside Morgan Wallen and Kip Moore.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.