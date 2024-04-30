Luke Combs kicks off stadium tour with record-breaking attendance

Luke Combs‘ Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour is off to a record-breaking start.

According to a press release, the country superstar scored the “highest single-night and two-night attendance” at Milwaukee’s American Family Field with 44,752 and 86,720 attendees, respectively; the “highest two-night attendance” at Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium with 98,015 attendees; and the “highest-selling and highest-grossing concert” at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania, with a whopping 73,339 attendees.

“Biggest show I’ve played in my life,” Luke captioned his Instagram carousel of photos from his Pennsylvania stop. “Unbelievable. Thank you, State College, for a show we’ll never forget.”

Luke’s upcoming tour dates include two-night stops in Jacksonville, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and Santa Clara, California, on May 3 and May 4; May 10 and May 11; and May 17 and May 18, respectively.

For tickets and the full Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour schedule, visit Luke’s website.

