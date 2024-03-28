96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Reba + more join HARDY’s ‘HIXTAPE: Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE’

March 28, 2024 10:15AM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Big Loud Records

More of your favorite stars will appear on HARDY‘s upcoming Joe Diffie tribute album, HIXTAPE: Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE.

Arriving Friday, the star-studded project will feature Luke Combs, Lainey WilsonLuke Bryan, Jon Pardi, Old Dominion, Darius Rucker, Reba McEntire, Hailey Whitters, Tracy Lawrence, Jake Worthington, Toby Keith and Joe’s son Parker Diffie.

They join the previously announced list of artists, including HARDY, Blake Shelton, Chris Young, Nate Smith, Brooks & Dunn, ERNEST, Clint Black, Mark Wills, Kameron Marlowe and Sammy Kershaw.

“I’m super excited about DIFFTAPE. I think it’s a one-of-a-kind project and we’re the first people to do something like this,” says HARDY. “Especially having the original recordings and the fact that we have his family’s blessing to do it, it’s all really special.”

While you wait for HIXTAPE: Vol. 3: DIFFTAPE to drop, you can take a listen to the “Pickup Man” featuring Post Malone and the HARDY and Morgan Wallen-assisted “John Deere Green”; out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Bye ByeJo Dee Messina
3:08pm
Wild As HerCorey Kent
3:05pm
Die From A Broken HeartMaddie & Tae
3:02pm
As Shes Walking AwayZac Brown Band W/ Alan Jackson
2:58pm
Im Not PrettyMegan Moroney
2:55pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Statement from head coach Krista Gerlich
2

Reba McEntire Addresses Claims She Called Taylor Swift A 'Spoiled Brat'
3

Pop Culture Unveiled: Exploring Landmarks with Chris Epting
4

Dancing at the Big 12 Tournament
5

Toby Keith To Be Inducted Into The Country Music Hall Of Fame