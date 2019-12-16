      Weather Alert

Luke Combs locks in an appearance on ‘The Voice’ season finale

Dec 16, 2019 @ 3:32pm

River House Artists/Columbia NashvilleLuke Combs wrapped up his 2019 tour this past weekend with two sold-out shows at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, but he still has at least one more major appearance before he’s done for the year.

Tuesday night, he’ll sing his three-week number one hit, “Even Though I’m Leaving,” on the season finale of The Voice. You can tune in to watch starting at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Lady Antebellum will perform their latest hit, “What If I Never Get Over You,” on the show as well.

You can also check out a new short film and EP by Luke exclusively on Apple MusicLuke Combs: The Writer’s Cut features new versions of the What You See Is What You Get tracks “1, 2 Many” and “Reasons,” as well as a cover of Johnny Cash’s “Greystone Chapel.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

