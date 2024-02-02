Luke Combs looks back on first Grammy Awards performance: “I was mega nervous”

As Luke Combs readies to perform at the 2024 Grammy Awards — with Tracy Chapman, as Variety reports — the country superstar is looking back on his debut performance at last year’s show.

“I’m really thankful that wasn’t my first award show performance. Just because it’s such a big stage,” Luke shares. “I try not to look at the crowd really anytime I’m doing an award show performance just to not make yourself nervous singing in front of all these people that you listen to and love … But yeah, it was crazy.”

Performing “Going Going Gone” while singing and playing the guitar was no easy feat for Luke.

“It was tough for me too because I’m not the best guitar player,” he recalls. “The first verse and chorus of that performance is just me playing live guitar and singing, right? So I was mega nervous that I was going to mess that up.”

“And then it’s like, there’s nobody to save you if you mess that up,” Luke adds. “So I was really focused on the playing [of the guitar] in that one. It was fun. I’m really glad we did it. It was a great time.”

Luke’s cover of Tracy’s “Fast Car” is nominated in the Best Country Solo Performance category at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The Grammys take place Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount+.

