Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, and Gwen Stefani read “Mean Tweets” on Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
By News Desk
|
Oct 10, 2018 @ 8:49 AM

ABC/Randy HolmesTuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, featured a new “Music Edition” of one of the show’s signature bits, “Mean Tweets.”

The segment features celebrities reading insulting tweets about themselves on camera, and the latest edition included Miley Cyrus, rapper Tyga, Pink, Gwen Stefani and The Chainsmokers.

“Miley Cyrus is a smelly pirate hooker,” Miley reads.

Tyga reads, “Tyga raps like your homie that can’t really rap but always be rappin.’” As the audience laughs, he adds, “Actually, I do!”

“Gwen Stefani really is the worst thing to ever happen, reads Gwen. Period. Full stop. Hashtag, ‘Ugh, barf.’”

Pink took her criticism in stride, replying the back-handed compliment, “Pink is aging pretty well for a pig,” with “Thank you.”

The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall reads, “One of my employees was talking about how The Chainsmokers are actually pretty good and don’t deserve all the hate…so I fired him!”

Other “Mean Tweet” targets included Halsey, Jason Mraz, country artists Luke Bryan and Luke Combs, Jason Derulo, Dua Lipa, The Strokes, Elvis Costello, ScHoolboy Q, G-Eazy and Nickelback.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Jon Pardi premieres new “Night Shift” video before tonight’s Texas rivalry on ESPN Hangin’ out and “Hangin’ On”: How Chris Young helped some lucky fans have the time of their lives Texas Tech Announces Season Ticket Holder Redemption Rewards Program Dominoes: Self Driving Delivery Car WATCH: Thomas Rhett gets personal and Morgan Evans has a surprise in this week’s episode of The Set List Carrie, Kane, Taylor, & FGL Made The American Music Awards 2018 – Winner’s List
Comments