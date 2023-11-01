96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Ashley McBryde + more added to CMA Awards performance lineup

November 1, 2023 8:20AM CDT
ABC

The second round of performers for the 57th annual CMA Awards has been revealed.

Luke CombsMorgan WallenAshley McBrydeKelsea BalleriniKenny ChesneyAlan JacksonDan + ShayJordan DavisCody JohnsonHARDYZac Brown BandThe War And TreatyMac McAnally and singer/rapper Post Malone have been added to the performance bill for Country Music’s Biggest Night.

Luke will perform his new single “Where the Wild Things Are,” Ashley will sing “Light on in the Kitchen,” Kelsea will deliver “Leave Me Again,” Dan + Shay will take the stage for “Save Me the Trouble,” Jordan will perform the “Next Thing You Know,” Cody will sing “The Painter” and first-time CMA nominee The War And Treaty will deliver “That’s How Love Is Made.” 

Additionally, Morgan, HARDY and Post Malone will team for a classic country medley and Kenny, Alan, and Zac Brown Band will perform a tribute to their friend, Jimmy Buffett, who passed away in September.

Also on the lineup are previously announced performers Luke BryanJelly RollK. MichelleChris StapletonOld DominionCarly PearceLainey WilsonLittle Big TownMegan Moroney and Tanya Tucker.

The 57th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke and Peyton Manning, airs live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

