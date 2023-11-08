96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke Combs on taking country music global on his 2023 World Tour

November 8, 2023 5:00AM CST
Share
ABC

Luke Combs is up for four awards at the 2023 CMA Awards, including one in the coveted Entertainer of the Year category.

The nod arrives after Luke spent the bulk of 2023 taking the world by storm on his World Tour. The global trek included stateside stops as well as shows in countries like Australia, Germany, Scotland, France, Denmark and  England.

Speaking with ABC Audio, Luke reflected on his international feat, his view from the stage and a personal sacrifice made. 

“It was really difficult, to be honest. You know, Beau was born while I was in Australia, so that was very difficult,” Luke shares. “But from the stage, man, I mean, it’s amazing. It’s different. We played this year everywhere from, I believe it was 800 people in Paris to 65,000 people. So that was the range of shows that we played this year. It was pretty wild.” 

Will Luke win CMA Entertainer of the Year for a third consecutive year? Find out Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Try That In A Small TownJason Aldean
10:11am
Thank GodKane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)
10:08am
American KidsKenny Chesney
10:05am
Thinkin Bout MeMorgan Wallen
10:03am
Chillin ItCole Swindell
9:59am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jelly Roll, Luke Bryan, Tanya Tucker, To Perform At 2023 CMA Awards
2

Garth Brooks Announces New Album
3

Tasting History: Max Miller's Epic Culinary Journey and Cookbook
4

Revealing the Dark Secrets: Chris Alexander on Corman's Poe Legacy
5

From Pasture to Plate: Elizabeth Poett's Ranch Table Chronicles