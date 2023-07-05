96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke Combs races to #1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with “Fast Car”

July 5, 2023 1:00PM CDT
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Luke Combs‘ “Fast Car” is #1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart.

The song, which is a cover of Tracy Chapman‘s 1988 pop hit, spent 11 weeks on the chart before ascending to the peak. Currently, it’s also #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, just behind Morgan Wallen‘s multi-week #1, “Last Night.”

Luke’s latest success with “Fast Car” also marks the first time a song “with a Black woman as the sole writer” has topped the Country Airplay chart, according to Billboard.

“Fast Car” is featured on Luke’s album, Gettin’ Old, which arrived in March. The 18-track collection also includes “Love You Anyway,” which is #9 and rising on the Country Airplay chart.

