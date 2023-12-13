Luke Combs responds to fan entangled in lawsuit for selling homemade merch

Luke Combs is coming to a fan’s aid after she was served a court notice to pay him a hefty sum she could not afford.

WFLA News Channel 8 previously reported that Florida resident Nicol Harness was ordered by the court to pay Combs $250,000 for selling homemade tumblers with the country superstar’s logos and pictures on them.

“It’s very stressful. I don’t have money to pay my bills. I just want this resolved,” said the avid Combs fan, who has congestive heart failure and made $380 from selling 18 tumblers. “I didn’t mean any harm to Luke Combs. I quit selling the tumbler.”

Combs, however, was “completely and utterly unaware” of the lawsuit.

In a video posted on social media on December 13, the “Beautiful Crazy” singer said he chanced upon WFLA’s report when he awoke at 5 a.m. for the restroom.

“I’ve spent the last two hours trying to make this right, trying to figure out what’s going on,” said Combs.

“So, we do have a company that goes after folks only, supposedly, large corporations operating internationally that make millions and millions of dollars making counterfeit T-shirts and things of that nature, running illegal business,” he explained. “Apparently, this woman, Nicol, has somehow gotten wrapped into that and that makes me absolutely sick to my stomach.”

“She told me there’s $5,500 locked up in her Amazon account. I’m going to double that and send her $11,000 today just so that she doesn’t have anything to worry about,” Combs shared. “She was never supposed to be involved in anything like this.”

A new Combs-released tumbler will be available soon. Proceeds will go to Nicol to defray the cost of her medical bills.

