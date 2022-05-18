Luke Combs Reveals His Biggest Fear About Fatherhood

Luke Combs is sharing some of the things he worries about as it relates to fatherhood. Most recently revealed that he and his wife are expecting a son. While he is looking forward to being a ‘sports dad’ he wants a well-rounded child more than anything. He said, I think about how different their childhood is going to be than mine and they will have pressure being my kid which is not something I’ve dealt with or know how to deal with. Luke said he wants to talk with his son about those things and worries about the day his son finds out who dad is. His immediate problem that he worries about is the car seat. How do you put this damn car seat in?
