Luke Combs Says Fatherhood Makes Him Feel Like A Kid Again

February 15, 2023 9:15AM CST
ABC

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole welcomed their first child Tex last summer, and Luke shares his love of fatherhood.  In a recent interview, Luke said, “It just makes my whole day. It can make you feel instantly amazing just seeing them in their little chair, bouncing around or whatever they are doing. It’s amazing, something so simple. It almost feels like in a way that I am a kid again.”  He continued saying, “A whole new level of love that is unlocked with a child, it’s different from the love you have for your wife. It’s a different kind of love.”

 

