Luke Combs’ “See Me Now” was inspired by his grandpas

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Luke Combs took to social media to share a moving tribute to his paternal and maternal grandfathers. In an Instagram post, he shared a photo of toddler Luke with his two grandpas and wrote about how they shaped him to be the man he is today.

“The one on the left of the photo was my dad’s dad, Pap Pap. When I started doing music, he told me, ‘If you stick with this, you’re gonna make it.’ I thought he had lost his mind, but he said it with such conviction that I almost believed him and that moment stuck with me forever,” Luke wrote, adding that he’s grateful Pap Pap got to hear his first album, This One’s for You, just before he passed in 2016.

While Luke’s maternal grandfather passed away before seeing his grandson play the guitar, the country star says he’s confident that “he’d be my biggest fan if he was still with us, especially when I got to play at the Daytona 500 two years in a row.”

At the end of Luke’s note, he revealed that both grandpas were the inspiration behind his unreleased new song “See Me Now.”

“See Me Now” will be included in Luke’s fourth studio album, Gettin’ Old, which drops March 24.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.