Luke Combs sells out all 16 of his World Tour stadium concerts, breaks a few venue sell-out records

October 13, 2022 12:15PM CDT
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Luke Combs’ 2023 World Tour concerts are in high demand: The superstar has sold out 37 out of the 39 dates he’s got on the books, including all 16 stadium concerts.

Along the way, he broke three venue records. His shows at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium and St. Louis’ Busch Stadium are the fastest to have sold out at those venues; his show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, sold out faster than any show by a first-time performer at the venue.

His upcoming international run marks one of the fastest-selling United Kingdom tours ever by a country artist, and his planned show in Stockholm, Sweden, has been moved to a larger venue to accommodate fan demand.

There are a few tickets remaining for two of Luke’s World Tour shows — one in Hamburg, Germany, and one in Zurich, Switzerland. Fans hoping to get their tickets should hurry, as the bulk of the World Tour sold out within hours.

