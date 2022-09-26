96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke Combs sits at #1 for second week with “The Kind of Love We Make”

September 26, 2022
Sony Music Nashville

Luke Combs is on top of the charts — again. 

For the second week in a row, Luke is at #1 on country radio with “The Kind of Love We Make,” his 14th #1 hit. It’s also the second single off chart-topping studio album Growin’ Up, which was released in June. Luke serves as co-writer and co-producer of the track.

“I wrote this song in Montana with Dan and Reid Isbell and my guitar tech Jamie Davis, who used to be in a band with Dan. I met Jamie through Dan. Jamie had the idea, and Dan and Reid brought it to me and I thought it was a killer melody,” Luke recalls in a statement. “It ended up being one of those songs that wrote itself.” 

“The Kind of Love We Make” was preceded by the album’s lead single that also reached #1, “Doin’ This.” 

Luke is currently embarking on his Middle of Somewhere Tour, with opening acts Lainey Wilson, Mitchell Tenpenny and Morgan Wade. It continues through December 10. 

