Luke Combs’ sophomore album “The Prequel” is Coming

River House Artists/Columbia NashvilleLuke Combs’ new EP, The Prequel, will arrive on June 7, featuring his new hit, “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

It’s the follow-up to his double-platinum, debut album, This One’s for You, which is currently spending its 35th non-consecutive week atop Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

The Prequel features five new songs, all co-written by the North Carolina native.

Here’s the complete track listing for Luke Combs’ new EP:

“Beer Never Broke My Heart”

“Refrigerator Door”

“Even Though I’m Leaving”

“Lovin’ on You”

“Moon over Mexico”

