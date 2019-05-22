Luke Combs’ sophomore album “The Prequel” is Coming
By News Desk
|
May 22, 2019 @ 10:22 AM

River House Artists/Columbia NashvilleLuke Combs’ new EP, The Prequel, will arrive on June 7, featuring his new hit, “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

It’s the follow-up to his double-platinum, debut album, This One’s for You, which is currently spending its 35th non-consecutive week atop Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

The Prequel features five new songs, all co-written by the North Carolina native.

Here’s the complete track listing for Luke Combs’ new EP:

“Beer Never Broke My Heart”
“Refrigerator Door”
“Even Though I’m Leaving”
“Lovin’ on You”
“Moon over Mexico”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Blake Shelton Has An Affinity for Singles Brooks & Dunn to Play Free “CMT Crossroads” Show With Luke Combs, Midland, Jon Pardi Old Dominion Think Billy Ray Cyrus Was the ‘Perfect Pairing’ for Old Town Road Tech Softball Ends Season in Baton Rouge Regional Finale No. 8 Tech Opens with K-State Wednesday as Top Seed in OKC Thomson and Wynn Set for NCAA Doubles Championship – Men’s Tennis
Comments