96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke Combs Teases Fans W/ New Album Cover Artwork

January 27, 2023 5:24AM CST
Share
Luke Combs Teases Fans W/ New Album Cover Artwork

Luke Combs recently shared the name of his new album along with the cover artwork for the upcoming project.  Combs said that Gettin’ Old will be dropping on March 24th and will be the follow-up to his album that he dropped last year called Growin’ Up.  He said, “This album is about the stage of life I’m in right now. One that I’m sure a lot of us are in have been through or will go through.”  He continued, “Loving where life is but missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful and leaving a legacy. Me and so many others have poured our hearts and souls into this record, and I hope you love it as much as we do.”

 

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

Sand In My BootsMorgan Wallen
2:01pm
Round Here BuzzEric Church
1:57pm
How It Oughta BeShane Profitt
1:54pm
Dont Happen TwiceKenny Chesney
1:46pm
Thank GodKane Brown/katelyn Brown
1:43pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Man Brings Wife Back To Life……Sorta
2

Blake Shelton’s New Multilevel Experience Breaks Ground On The Las Vegas Strip
3

Luke Combs Wrote A Song For Gabby Barrett's Next Album
4

71st Annual Pancake Festival
5

Driver Steps Out Of Car Moments Before It's Crushed By Boulder