Luke Combs Teases Fans W/ New Album Cover Artwork

Luke Combs recently shared the name of his new album along with the cover artwork for the upcoming project. Combs said that Gettin’ Old will be dropping on March 24th and will be the follow-up to his album that he dropped last year called Growin’ Up. He said, “This album is about the stage of life I’m in right now. One that I’m sure a lot of us are in have been through or will go through.” He continued, “Loving where life is but missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful and leaving a legacy. Me and so many others have poured our hearts and souls into this record, and I hope you love it as much as we do.”