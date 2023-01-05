96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

January 5, 2023 9:29AM CST
Luke Combs teases unexpected new album

ABC

There’s a new album on the way from CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs.

“New album. 18 songs. March 24,” Luke shared on social media Wednesday night. 

“It’s 18 new, unreleased songs for those wondering,” he then clarified in the comments, before going on to repost clips of the tracks “Tattoo on a Sunburn” and “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old,” which he’d shared earlier in December.

So far, that’s all we know about the record, though it comes in record time for a Luke Combs project. His most recent album, Growin’ Up, came out in June of last year, and it’s typically been at least two years between releases for the North Carolina native. 

Growin’ Up vies for Best Country Album at next month’s Grammys. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

