Luke Combs tells the story of “Joe” in unreleased song

Apr 26, 2021 @ 3:10pm

Luke Combs debuted a new song, “Joe,” during his appearance on the Grand Ole Opry this weekend. 

Standing in the sacred circle with a guitar in hand, Luke treated the audience to a previously unheard track that was written just days before the performance. The singer explained how friend and songwriter Erik Dylan had approached him with a partially complete song he co-write with James Slater, tentatively titled “Joe.”

“I just thought it was real awesome and we finished it together,” Luke explained. “Just hear me out and tell me what you think.” 

He then launched into an acoustic rendition of the song about a Texaco worker named Joe, a recovering alcoholic who’s admittedly made a few “wrong turns” and done hard time, yet works hard to stay on course.

So here’s to good days/And better tomorrows/And a light at the end of the bottle,” Luke sang, to cheers from the crowd.  

The superstar is currently working on his third studio album following the massive success of his sophomore installment, What You See Is What You Get. His current single, “Forever After All,” shot to #2 on the Billboard 200 last year and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It’s currently inside the top 15 on country radio.

