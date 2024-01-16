96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Luke Combs to headline 2024 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala

January 16, 2024 10:00AM CST
Luke Combs has been announced as headliner for the 12th annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala.

Slated for Thursday, April 25, at Austin City Limits (ACL) Live at The Moody Theater, the event is a joint fundraising effort by actor Matthew McConaughey, country singer/songwriter Jack Ingram and coaching legend Mack Brown

“MJ&M has gotten bigger, better, and more impactful every year. Luke Combs embodies the authenticity and energy that we always look forward to welcoming to our Gala stage,” says Matthew.

“Luke Combs is a powerhouse who creates and performs relatable country music,” shares Jack. “We know his songs will resonate with our audience during this special night.”

Mack adds, “Our friend Luke Combs is incredibly generous to support our MJ&M mission with his undeniable talent. Every year we are blown away by friends and musicians coming together to empower kids and save lives in our communities and across the world.”

Funds raised from this year’s gala will support CureDuchenne, Dell Children’s Medical Center, HeartGift, just keep livin Foundation and The Rise School of Austin.

For more information, head to mjm2024.com.

