Reportedly, Luke Combs wrote a song for Gabby Barrett’s next album that she is excited for everyone to hear. Barrett said, “He was very adamant about the song and me recording it.” She continued, “I’m a big fan of his… As soon as I heard [the song], I was like, ‘It really strikes a chord with me.’ I’m definitely gonna put it on my next album coming out later this year.” She added, “I think it’s an awesome song, and it’s coming out this year.”