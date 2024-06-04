Luke Combs’s new dad song is dropping on Thursday

Luke Combs is finally going to release “The Man He Sees in Me,” and it’s dropping Thursday.

The track was teased by Luke in January with no release date, leaving fans wondering if or when he’d drop it.

“‘The Man He Sees in Me.’ Out THIS Thursday, June 6 at 4 PM ET,” Luke tells fans on social platform X alongside a clip of him acoustically performing the fatherhood-inspired song.

“He smiles and says, ‘Daddy, there ain’t nothing you can’t do’/ Well I hope he never finds out that I didn’t hang the moon/ And I’ve never scared a monster out the closet of his room/ Some day between him leaving home and driving on my knee/ Maybe I’ll finally be, the man he sees in me,” Luke sings in the video.

You can watch the full preview clip now on X.

Luke’s currently in the top 20 of the country charts with his latest single, “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma,” from Twisters: The Album.

For tickets to Luke’s ongoing Growing Up and Getting Old Tour, visit lukecombs.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.