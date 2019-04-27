Luke, Kane & Cole Warm Up The Desert For Stagecoach Day One
By News Desk
|
Apr 27, 2019 @ 10:41 AM

Stagecoach is one of the biggest country music festivals in the world! Often referred to as the country Coachella, this world class 3 day event kicked off with star power. Here were some of the highlights from the first night.

Russel Dickerson

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: Russell Dickerson (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Bret Michaels

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: Bret Michaels (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Scotty McCreery

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: Scotty McCreery (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Cole Swindell

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: Cole Swindell performs onstage during the 2019 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Field on April 26, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Kane Brown

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: Kane Brown (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

And Luke Bryan

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: Luke Bryan (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

We’ll share day TWO pictures soon.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Miranda Lambert will celebrate a decade of MuttNation with a Mutt March during CMA Fest “Tour wife” Nicole Kidman invites “Vanity Fair” inside her traditional Nashville life with Keith Urban Born to run: While on the treadmill, Carly Pearce can also “talk on the phone, text, tweet, Instagram” No. 15 Red Raiders Earn 6-4 Midweek Win over New Mexico Tech Softball Remains Ranked for a Record 10 Straight Weeks Carrie Underwood Gives Us A Peek At Her 360 Stage For The “Cry Pretty” Tour
Comments