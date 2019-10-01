Luke, Katy and Lionel get back to work on ‘American Idol’ in Savannah, Georgia

ABC/Eliza MorseThe countdown is officially on for the third season of American Idol on ABC.

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie reunited behind the judges’ table Monday in Savannah, Georgia, for their first auditions of the new season, with host Ryan Seacrest on hand as well.

Both Ryan and Luke grew up in the Peach State. Katy sported a green-and-white jacket printed with palm fronds, evoking Savannah’s subtropical climate. Stay tuned to see where the Idol crew heads next.

In its second season, Idol dominated Sunday nights, becoming the #1 show on socials as well. So far, we don’t know exactly when American Idol’s third season will premiere on ABC, though it typically starts in March.

Meanwhile, this year’s winner Laine Hardy will kick off a fall headlining tour in November. Prior to that, he’ll open for Toby Keith in Charleston, SC on October 5 and for Jimmie Allen in Nashville on October 24.

