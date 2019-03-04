Luke Perry: Former Beverly Hills 90210 Star Dies at Age 52

Luke Perry has passed away at age 52, according to TMZ. He suffered a massive stroke last week and never recovered.

He died this morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California surrounded by his family. He was in a medically induced coma.

Perry had not been announced as part of the Beverly Hills 90210 reboot but had been filming scenes for Riverdale and Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Charles Manson bio-pic.

Luke Perry was an inspiration to so many people during the course of his career. I personally think the role of Lane Frost had the biggest impact. He submerged himself in this role and nailed it. 8 Seconds has been one of my favorite movies since it hit the big screen in 1994. Every time I watch Tuff Hedeman (Stephen Baldwin) make that final ride for Lane Frost (Luke Perry), I shed a tear or two. It was a powerful performance.

There are no updated videos about Luke Perry on YouTube as of now. Rest in peace my brother.