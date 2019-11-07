Lunch can’t ever get better than this: Ricky Skaggs and Sharon White step into ‘Trisha’s Southern Kitchen’

Food NetworkTrisha Yearwood invites Country Music Hall of Famer Ricky Skaggs and his wife, Sharon White of The Whites, into her Southern Kitchen this weekend on the Food Network.

“Trisha is one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known,” Ricky says. “Getting to spend the afternoon just kicking back, laughing, and singing with her and… Sharon — and oh my goodness, eating her fabulous cooking — was one of the best days I can ever remember!”

“It was like going home to see family and as we do in the south,” he adds, “she sent home leftovers!”

For the menu, Trisha serves up Cherry and Boiled Peanut Bruschetta, Roasted Sweet Vidalia Pork Loin, Collard Cobbler, and Mini Georgia Peach Cheesecakes.

“I had such a wonderful time…” Sharon reflects. “Trisha is just the best hostess, and the meal she made for Ricky and me was amazing! Then, to cap it off, we sat on the porch and sang together! The entire afternoon was so much fun!”

You can watch Ricky and Sharon’s episode of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on Food Network.

Look for Trisha on next week’s CMA Awards Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC as well.

It’s worth noting that Ricky and Sharon have a pretty significant CMA moment of their own. They were 1987’s Vocal Duo of the Year, on the strength of their hit duet, “Love Can’t Ever Get Better Than This.”

