Each year, the Lynn County Harvest Festival unites the lively community of Tahoka, Texas for a full day of merriment and amusement. Taking place at the historic Lynn County Courthouse, this event not only showcases the region’s rich agricultural heritage but also provides entertainment suitable for all ages. With activities ranging from turtle races to live music performances, there is something to captivate everyone during this festive Homecoming weekend.

Local Artisans and Mobile Eateries

The Lynn County Harvest Festival acts as a treasure trove brimming with local talent and delectable flavors. Festival-goers will be immersed in an assortment of local vendors offering an eclectic mix of products. Shoppers can expect exciting discoveries at every turn. Moreover, food enthusiasts are in for a treat with an enticing selection of mobile eateries that serve up mouthwatering delicacies throughout the entire day.

Turtle Races: A Quirky Tradition

Undoubtedly one of its most cherished attractions is none other than the beloved turtle races held at the Lynn County Harvest Festival each year. Commencing promptly at 10:00 AM sharp, this peculiar event attracts participants spanning across various age groups who eagerly rally behind their chosen reptile contender on race day.

As the sun arcs across the Texas sky, the Lynn County Harvest Festival’s main stage comes alive with the sounds of local musical talent. This live music experience serves as a testament to the abundance of talent within the community, leaving festival-goers tapping their feet and singing along.

Street Dance: A Night of Free Entertainment

As dusk settles in, the Lynn County Harvest Festival shifts gears into an evening of lively celebration. The Street Dance, a free event beginning at 7:00 PM, invites attendees to hit the dance floor and revel in the joyous atmosphere. Under the starry Texas sky, locals and visitors alike come together to enjoy the rhythm of the night. It’s an opportunity to let loose, make new friends, and create lasting memories.

BYOLC: Bring Your Own Lawn Chairs/Blankets

To ensure comfort during the festivities, attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.