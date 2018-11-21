Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Trivia
By Kris Mason
|
Nov 21, 2018 @ 3:01 PM
NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: The Spiderman balloon makes its way through Times Square in Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on November 24, 2011 in New York City. The 85th annual event is the second oldest Thanksgiving Day parade in the U.S. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Getty Images)

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is tomorrow so I figured we could do a little trivia.  Kind of.  Usually trivia consists of a question’s with multiple choice answers in which you get to choose.  Today I’m just giving you the answers.  Because it’s easier. ;D  The correct answers are at the bottom of the page.

What was the first “character” balloon in the parade’s history?

a) Popeye
b) Felix the Cat
c) Mickey Mouse

Which balloon has flown more often than any other?

a) Snoopy
b) Garfield
c) Snow White

The Macy’s parade has been around for 94 years — but which city has an even older Thanksgiving parade?

a) Akron
b) Boston
c) Philadelphia (since 1920)

Answers: Felix the Cat–Snoopy–Philadelphia

