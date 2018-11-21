Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Trivia

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is tomorrow so I figured we could do a little trivia. Kind of. Usually trivia consists of a question’s with multiple choice answers in which you get to choose. Today I’m just giving you the answers. Because it’s easier. ;D The correct answers are at the bottom of the page.

What was the first “character” balloon in the parade’s history?

a) Popeye

b) Felix the Cat

c) Mickey Mouse

Which balloon has flown more often than any other?

a) Snoopy

b) Garfield

c) Snow White

The Macy’s parade has been around for 94 years — but which city has an even older Thanksgiving parade?

a) Akron

b) Boston

c) Philadelphia (since 1920)

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll