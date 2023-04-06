Maddie and Tae’s Maddie Is Going To Be a Mom

Congratulations to Maddie Font of the country duo Maddie and Tae. She’s going to be a mom! She revealed her growing baby bump via a People magazine photoshoot alongside her husband, Jonah Font. Maddie also gave fans a peek at two photos from the shoot on her Instagram page. “Jonah and I are over the moon and feel so blessed we get to be this little man’s parents,” said Maddie in the caption. Maddie’s bundle of joy is expected to arrive in September.