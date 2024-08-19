Maddie & Tae are showing you ‘What A Woman Can Do’

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

August 19, 2024 11:00AM CDT
Courtesy of Mercury Nashville

Female empowerment will take center stage in Maddie & Tae‘s new EP, What A Woman Can Do.

Arriving Sept. 13, the six-track set will feature the duo’s latest single, “Heart They Didn’t Break,” the earlier released “Sad Girl Summer” and “Free Like,” as well as three unreleased songs.

Of the EP’s title, Maddie & Tae say they named it as such because the project “embodies where we are in our lives and careers.”

“The theme of confidence in what we can do as women is a thread that runs through each of these songs,” the singers share. “We feel so empowered in who we are, where we’ve been, what we’ve learned and where we’re going, and we want our fans to feel the same way when they hear this music.”

Maddie & Tae’s What A Woman Can Do EP is available for presave now.

To catch Maddie & Tae on their upcoming fall Here’s To Friends Tour and for tickets to their May 1, 2025, Ryman Auditorium headlining debut, visit maddieandtae.com.

Here’s the What A Woman Can Do EP track list:
“Free Like”
“Sad Girl Summer”
“One Hit Wonders”
“Heart They Didn’t Break”
“Any Kinda Lovin’”
“What a Woman Can Do”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

