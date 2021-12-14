      Weather Alert

Maddie & Tae are walking ﻿'Through the Madness' ﻿with new project

Dec 14, 2021 @ 2:00pm

Mercury Nashville

Maddie & Tae are fulfilling fans’ Christmas wishes early with the announcement of a new album.

The duo of Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr are set to release Through The Madness Vol. 1 on January 28. The eight-song collection features current single “Woman You Got” and the recently released “Madness,” along with six other songs, including collaborations with Morgane Stapleton, singer-songwriter and wife of Chris Stapleton, and Grammy-winning songwriter Lori McKenna.

Morgane appears on “Don’t Make Her Look Dumb,” while Lori sings with duo on “The Other Side.” 

“These eight songs are the start of a new chapter for us. We couldn’t be more excited for them to be out in the world!” Maddie & Tae share. 

The new project follows the release of the duo’s 2020 sophomore album, The Way It Feels, which includes their second #1 hit, “Die from a Broken Heart.” 

Maddie & Tae are also set to headline the 2022 CMT Next Women of Country Tour, beginning on January 6.

