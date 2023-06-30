96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Maddie & Tae drop new friendship anthem, “Heart They Didn’t Break”

June 30, 2023 2:10PM CDT
Courtesy of Mercury Nashville

Maddie & Tae are highlighting the gift of an unwavering and selfless friendship in their new song, “Heart They Didn’t Break.”

The powerful track is penned by Benjy DavisAnna Vaus and Ryan Beaver; Maddie & Tae have dubbed it the “soul sister” of their #1 hit, “Die From A Broken Heart.”

“Our friendship has gotten us through so many phases of life,” shares the duo’s Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr. “We feel like this song captures that sentiment so beautifully, and we are excited to share it.”

Maddie & Tae are currently on the road for various headlining shows and festival appearances.

Coming up, the pair will perform live on PBS’ A Capital Fourth on Tuesday, July 4, at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

