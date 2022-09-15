96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Maddie & Tae explain how they plan to “level up” in second half of Through the Madness album

September 15, 2022 2:30PM CDT
Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

Maddie & Tae’s Through the Madness will finally be complete by the end of this month, as the second half of the project arrives — following the late-January release of Vol. 1 — on September 23.

In between release dates, the duo have lived a little more “madness,” as bandmate Taylor Kerr gave birth to baby girl Leighton early this year, about three months before her due date. Despite arriving early and spending some time in the NICU, Leighton is thriving — so much so that she’s out on tour with Maddie & Tae this fall.

Now, as they prepare to release Vol. 2 of their project, Taylor and her duo partner Maddie Font are looking forward to going deep.

“We divided up those songs and volume one is like an intro to it. And volume two, we take a deeper dive,” Maddie tells CMT. “We’re always diving deep, and always really getting into the nitty-gritty of life and emotions.”

They’re proud of the results, she goes on to say. “I feel like volume two is definitely a level up, lyrically. Not that volume one isn’t still great. We still love her.”

Through the Madness Vol. 2 arrives on September 23. In the meantime, Maddie & Tae are out on the 2022 CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour through the end of the month.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

