Maddie & Tae unveil their next chapter with “Everywhere I’m Goin’”

Mercury NashvilleMaddie & Tae will continue the story they started earlier this year with their One Heart to Another EP, putting out a second volume this October titled Everywhere I’m Goin’.

The CMA Vocal Duo of the Year co-wrote all five songs on the project, which features former tour mate Dierks Bentley on the track “Lay Here with Me.”

“We are so excited to keep telling our story through this next collection of songs,” Maddie Marlow says. “We are so proud to have co-written all of these songs as well. This project as a whole is super-personal, but these five songs in particular take you on an even deeper dive into our lives.”

Maddie & Tae’s current single, “Die from a Broken Heart,” comes from the One Heart to Another EP.

“We were absolutely blown away by the reaction to the first part of the album,” Taylor Dye adds. “Hearing our fans relate to our stories is something that will never get old. We can’t wait to continue to show more of our hearts and journey through this next chapter of music.”

A track from the new EP, “Bathroom Floor” is available to stream or download now.

Next week, the duo reunites with Carrie Underwood and Runaway June for the next leg of the Cry Pretty Tour, with a September 10 stop in San Diego, California.

Here’s the complete track listing for Everywhere I’m Goin’, which comes out October 18:

“Everywhere I’m Goin’”

“Trying On Rings”

“Lay Here with Me” (featuring Dierks Bentley)

“Ain’t There Yet”

“Bathroom Floor”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.