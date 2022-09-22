96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Maddie & Tae’s Maddie Font once held Taylor Dye’s baby for a whopping eight hours: “I’m a baby hog”

September 22, 2022 1:45PM CDT
Share
Maddie & Tae’s Maddie Font once held Taylor Dye’s baby for a whopping eight hours: “I’m a baby hog”

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Maddie & Tae are more than just bandmates — they’re also best friends. So when Maddie Font first met Taylor Dye’s baby girl Leighton, she immediately slipped into aunt mode.

“I’m such a baby hog,” Maddie admits in an interview the duo recently gave to ET Online.

“The first time she met Leighton … [she] held her for eight hours straight,” Taylor adds. “Eight hours!” Maddie agrees.

Eventually, the bandmates hope they’ll be raising families side by side. “When my husband and I have kids, our kids are gonna grow up like siblings almost,” Maddie continues. “Because we’re almost like siblings. And they’re always gonna have another family. Such a gift.”

As a confirmed “baby hog,” Maddie says she would love to have “a hundred babies, like, yesterday,” but the logistics are tough — especially as they are busily expanding their musical careers.

“You gotta plan it, you know, a little more, because you’re having babies on a tour bus,” Maddie says.

Right now, the tour bus in question is for Maddie & Tae’s CMT Next Women of Country Presents: All Song No Static Tour, a trek that will continue throughout this month. It’s also a busy time for the pair in terms of new music releases, as their Through the Madness: Vol. 2 project drops Friday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

She Had Me At Heads CarolinaCole Swindell
3:40pm
Even Though Im LeavingLuke Combs
3:37pm
Pick Me UpGabby Barrett
3:30pm
Chicken FriedZac Brown Band
3:26pm
Wasted On YouMorgan Wallen
3:23pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

City Asks Residents to Assist in Vector Control
2

Lubbock Native Performs with U.S. Navy Band at Concert in Norway
3

Joyland Says Goodbye After 50 Years
4

Kane Brown explains how “Pop’s Last Name” honors his grandfather: “I had to write a song about him”
5

Sharon Maines Announces Retirement

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts