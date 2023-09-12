96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Maddie & Tae’s Maddie Font welcomes first child

September 12, 2023 10:40AM CDT
Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for Maddie & Tae‘s Maddie and Jonah Font, who announced on September 11 that they’ve welcomed their first baby, a boy. 

Forrest Henry Font was born Saturday, September 9, at 4:03 p.m. after a “really scary experience” and weighed 7 pounds and 10 ounces. 

“After 37 hard hours of labor, finally getting to push, and ending up having an emergency c section and being put under, Forrest Henry Font made his debut. [white heart emoji],” Maddie shares on Instagram alongside a picture of her newborn.

“Thank you to our incredible medical team at St Thomas Midtown for taking incredible care of us and making a really scary experience as calm and comfortable as possible for our little family. Forrest is everything Jonah and I could’ve ever dreamed of, and we’d go through it all over again for him [face holding back tears emoji],” she says. 

“Thank you Lord for the gift of this perfect boy and this magical time,” adds Maddie. “We are so in love [white heart emoji].”

Maddie and Jonah got married in November 2019. In April 2023, the singer announced her pregnancy via People.

Coming up, Maddie & Tae will head to country radio with their soaring new single, “Heart They Didn’t Break.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

