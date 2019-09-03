Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Dye is engaged to hit songwriter Josh Kerr

UMGMaddie & Tae‘s Taylor Dye will soon be Mrs. Josh Kerr.

“Bought the house. got the ring. asked her dad. got the girl,” the singer/songwriter/producer shared on Instagram, along with a photo of himself proposing on the porch.

“Forever started Sept 2nd,” he added. “I love you Taylor Dye.”

Tae’s sentiments were much the same: “I’M ENGAGED to the man of my dreams y’all,” she posted, along with a picture of the two kissing on the porch.

Josh co-wrote Kelsea Ballerini‘s “Love Me Like You Mean It” and “Dibs,” as well as Dylan Scott‘s “My Girl.”

Tae’s musical partner Maddie Marlow plans to tie the knot too: She got engaged to boyfriend Jonah Fount in June of 2018.