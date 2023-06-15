96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Magician, Cowboys Fan, Dad and In Town for Father’s Day at the Cactus Theater

June 14, 2023 11:25PM CDT
Share
Magician, Cowboys Fan, Dad and In Town for Father’s Day at the Cactus Theater
Zak Mirz

He is more protective of his daughter, destroys boxes of Thin Mints every year and still believe that this year is the year of the Dallas Cowboys. The magician tries to make the Rockin’ 8 disappear but Zak Mirz goes Beyond the Mic. Listen to who he is, then go see him at the Cactus Theater on Father’s Day

Who is Zak Mirz?

Check Zak out fooling Penn & Teller:

Get your tickets here.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
Beyond the Mic
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
IllusionistExtraordinaire
Magician
MagicianMindset
MagicWithZakMirz
MystifyingMagic
Sean Dillon
Zak Mirz
ZakMirzExperience

Recently Played

It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
12:31am
It Matters To HerScotty Mccreery
12:31am
Put It On RepeatRyan Sims
12:28am
Put It On RepeatRyan Sims
12:28am
Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or NotThompson Square
12:25am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

YWCA CURRENT Community Update – June 2023
2

The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance Announces the Addition of 145 Jobs and More Than $15M Into the Lubbock Community
3

Where Is The Lost Cajun?
4

Councilwoman Latrelle Joy to Host District 6 Brick Streets Community Meeting
5

Why Lainey Wilson Wouldn't Kiss Her Boyfriend on TV