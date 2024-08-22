Mahomes Provides $5 Million Gift to Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Thursday alumnus Patrick Mahomes II has provided the final gift of the historic Campaign for Fearless Champions as he and his wife Brittany have dedicated $5 million towards the $242 million South End Zone and Dustin R. Womble Football Center project.

In recognition of the gift, Texas Tech will name its soon-to-be-completed walkthrough area in the Womble Football Center in his name. The three-time Super Bowl champion will also be recognized by being the namesake for Texas Tech’s quarterback meeting room and the offensive coordinator’s office in the new South End Zone Building to Jones AT&T Stadium.

“When we first launched this campaign, Patrick was only a freshman and now it is fitting that we approach the end of the campaign with a gift of his own,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “We couldn’t be prouder to announce this gift from Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. We are so proud of Patrick for all he has accomplished and how he has continually supported Texas Tech on a global scale.”

In only six seasons as Kansas City’s starting quarterback, Mahomes has engineered one of the NFL’s most-dominant eras, highlighted by three Super Bowl titles in the past five years and six appearances in the AFC Championship game. The Chiefs rallied to top the San Francisco 49ers this past season in Super Bowl LVIII where Mahomes was named the Most Valuable Player for the third time already in his career. Mahomes, at only 28 years of age, is the first Red Raider in program history and only the fifth NFL quarterback all-time to win three Super Bowls.

Amid all his success on the field, Mahomes remains a fierce supporter of his alma mater. Mahomes has utilized an open weekend on the Chiefs’ schedule each of the past three seasons to support the Red Raiders, attending road games at Houston (2021) and Kansas (2023) while also returning to campus in 2022 for his induction into both the Texas Tech Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor against Baylor. He is also a frequent attendee of Texas Tech basketball and baseball events at home or on the road during the Chiefs’ offseason.

The Mahomes Gladiator logo has already become a staple for Red Raider fans since Texas Tech agreed to a 10-year partnership with adidas in July to become its new official footwear, uniform, apparel and accessory provider. As part of the partnership, adidas has released Texas Tech and Patrick Mahomes co-branded apparel featuring his signature Gladiator logo, marking the first time an adidas athlete partner’s logo has been featured on official collegiate apparel.

“There isn’t a greater ambassador for Texas Tech Athletics than Patrick Mahomes,” head coach Joey McGuire said. “He is arguably the best brand in sports, not only for his success on the field but for what he and his family do off it. Since my hiring here at Texas Tech, it’s been evident to me just how much Patrick truly loves this university and football program, and this gift further emphasizes that. On behalf of our entire program, we can’t thank Patrick and Brittany enough for the impact they are making on our student-athletes and the future of Texas Tech Football.”

Mahomes’ gift pushes Texas Tech’s fundraising efforts to $115 million for the south end zone and Womble Football Center project, surpassing the athletics department’s initial goal of $100 million. Texas Tech will celebrate further details regarding The Campaign for Fearless Champions in the coming days.

