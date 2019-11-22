Make a ‘Good Morning America’ date with Jason Aldean, Garth Brooks and Brad Paisley next week

ABC/Image Group LACountry fans will want to plan to get up early next week to start the day with ABC’s Good Morning America, as three of the genre’s top stars stop by America’s top-rated morning show.
Jason Aldean will kick the week off on Monday, performing new music from his album that comes out today, titled 9.
Then on Friday, you’ll get a double dose of down-home charm, as both Garth Brooks and Brad Paisleyare set to appear. This time, Garth returns to talk about his new vinyl set, Legacy, while Brad’s promoting his variety outing, Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special. It premieres on December 3.
You can catch Good Morning America starting at 7 a.m. on ABC.
