“Mama’s Broken Heart” inspires Miranda’s new tumbler

January 8, 2024 3:15PM CST
If you’re searching for a new tumbler, Miranda Lambert has you covered.

Miranda’s Wanda June Home has rolled out a Hide Your Crazy glass tumbler. Inspired by her 2013 hit “Mama’s Broken Heart,” the 16-ounce tumbler is chip-resistant and priced at $3.94.

Whether it’s iced water, fruit juice or a cocktail, this vibrant tumbler will be a great one to drink out of.

You can grab your Hide Your Crazy glass tumbler now exclusively at walmart.com.

