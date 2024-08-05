96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Man Arrested For Threatening To Shoot Chiefs Stars At Morgan Wallen Concert

August 5, 2024 10:14AM CDT
An Illinois man was arrested after police say he threatened shoot two Chiefs players during a concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.  Prosecutors say the suspect, Aaron Brown, posted the threats online ahead of Friday’s concert by country star Morgan Wallen.  While the players’ names were redacted by police, the targets are believed to be Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who attended the show and appeared on stage with Wallen.  Wallen’s set was delayed by more than 40 minutes due to the threat.    Brown told police the post was a “stupid, stupid, stupid mistake.”  He faces a felony charge of making a terrorist threat.

