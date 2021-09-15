Man Breaks World Record For Moving Water With His Hands

An Idaho man is making a splash with his new Guinness World Record. David Rush is now a world recorder holder for using his hands to move more than 114 fluid ounces of water between two containers. Who knew the world needed a record like this, right? The goal to beat was 87.9 fluid ounces, which was set in 2019. Rush smashed that record by moving 114.1 ounces of water in the 30-second time limit. Rush is no stranger to breaking records; He currently has more than 200 Guinness records all of which he did to promote science education.