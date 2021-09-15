      Weather Alert

Man Breaks World Record For Moving Water With His Hands

Sep 15, 2021 @ 9:54am

An Idaho man is making a splash with his new Guinness World Record.  David Rush is now a world recorder holder for using his hands to move more than 114 fluid ounces of water between two containers.  Who knew the world needed a record like this, right?  The goal to beat was 87.9 fluid ounces, which was set in 2019.  Rush smashed that record by moving 114.1 ounces of water in the 30-second time limit.  Rush is no stranger to breaking records; He currently has more than 200 Guinness records all of which he did to promote science education.

 

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Have a Chance of Winning $1000 from the Texas Cafe & Bar
Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood bring loneliness to light in “If I Didn't Love You” video
Raider Alley Returns to Headline Texas Tech Gameday Festivities
Carrie Underwood was full of nerves during son Isaiah's baseball debut
Why Eric Church says plotting his Gather Again Tour is “maddening”
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On